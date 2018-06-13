Contractor accused of only delivering excuses; deposit cashed months ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Jim and Phyllis Klugiewicz are on a fixed income, however they said contractor Ryan Zandstra is treating them like they have money and time to waste.

"From the moment he had the check all we started getting was excuses," Jim Klugiewicz recalled.

In September 2017, the Klugiewicz paid Zandstra Construction to redo their concrete driveway.

"Complete replacement of all the concrete, the sidewalk and everything," Klugiewicz explained.

He said, "September 8th, we gave him a check for the deposit."

They paid Ryan Zandstra a $5,750 deposit. That equates to half upfront.

Klugiewicz said Zandstra cashed his check within days, but "he's never been back."

"Numerous times I've talked to him on the phone he promised he'd be here in a couple days or next week, whatever, then just never show. And we'd always have to chase him," Klugiewicz said.

Since early September, the Klugiewicz said they've given Zandstra ample time and opportunity to do the job. The couple contacted the FOX 17 Problem Solvers for help. Zandstra wasn't at either address we stopped by, but we spoke with him by phone. He refused to meet in person.

Zandstra said, "I would have done the work last fall. I would have done it this spring if he would have allowed me on the property to do it, but he keeps coming up with excuses why I can't be there and can't do the work."

Klugiewicz said that's simply not true, and at this point, he doesn't trust Zandstra to do the work.

The homeowner said, "It wasn't nice doing business with you, and I would like my money back."

Zandstra said the Klugiewicz forfeit their deposit because he claims their breaking the contract.

The contractor said, "I've got at least a days worth of driving around and headache just to get this job ready to go for him."

Zandstra said he's willing to give a portion of the deposit back but said he'd have to speak with Klugiewicz to come up with a fair amount.

The Klugiewicz said they found Zandstra through Home Advisor. After filing a complaint, they said Home Advisor removed Zandstra Construction from its website. The couple said they plan to call law enforcement.