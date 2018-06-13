Forest Hills Northern gets past Gull Lake in overtime to advance to 3rd straight state final

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Sammi Blair in scored in the first overtime to lift Forest Hills Northern to a 2-1 double overtime win over Gull Lake in a Division 2 state semifinal Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils forced the extra periods thanks to a goal off the foot of sophomore Maddie Corstange in the second half.

The Huskies will play in the Division 2 state championship game for the third straight year.

Forest Hills Northern (18-5) will play Bloomfield Hills Marian at 4 p.m. Saturday at Williamston High School. It is a rematch of last year's title game that Marian won, 2-1.

