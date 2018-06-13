Henderson set to defend in Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich -- Brooke Henderson won the 4th Meijer LPGA Classic last by 2 shots over Lexi Thompson and Michele. Henderson says she like the course and trusts her gameplan heading into the tournament.

"Last year was really special for me. It was the first time my whole family was there for an LPGA win" Henderson said. "This is a beautiful golf course and it's very traditional. It reminds me of courses that I grew up playing back home in Canada so it's always a lot of fun to be out here. I feel like it fits my eye so I also feel very confident out here."

Henderson will play along side Carlota Ciganda and So Yeon Ryu teeing off Thursday morning at 8:21 a.m..

