Job fair planned in Kent County hoping to fill 500+ positions

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- If you or someone you know is looking for a job, there is a job fair planned today with 40 employers looking to hire for more than 500 jobs.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming campus of Kentwood Community Church, 2950 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming.

There are jobs in law enforcement, emergency medical services, manufacturing even hospitality and legal services.

Make sure to bring several copies of your resume.

