The Main Street Pub in Allendale is holding a charity golf outing for a policeman battling ALS. The event is July 25 at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University. To sign up, visit the Main Street Pub main location in Allendale.
Main St. Pub Charity Golf Outing
-
West Michigan organization giving military kids an education
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Alex Scott, Grand Valley State golf
-
Smart Shopper: Inexpensive St. Patrick’s Day festivities and beyond
-
At least one person pinned in after Allendale Twp crash
-
Wedgwood hosts 33rd Annual Charity Golf Classic
-
-
Golf Fore Vets 2018 will take place in June
-
Smart Shopper: Mother’s Day deals around West Michigan
-
Wyoming water main fixed, but road remains closed
-
Major Wyoming street closed due to water main break
-
Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan
-
-
2 injured after shooting at party near GVSU; suspect at large
-
Cedar Springs man sentenced in crash that killed woman, hurt twins
-
Battle Creek official says heat, high water usage may cause water mains to break