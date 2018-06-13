Man killed in motorcycle crash in Van Buren Co.

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man from Gobles, Michigan died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle.

Van Buren County deputies say the 52-year-old man apparently lost control of his motorcycle coming over a hill in the 27000 block of 12th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and crashed.  The motorcycle was found in a nearby ditch with heavy damage.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

