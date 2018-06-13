Marshall principal apologizes for Marine uniform comments

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — A high school principal in southern Michigan has apologized to two graduates who he had chastised for wearing their Marine dress uniforms during commencement.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Marshall High School Principal Scott Hutchins apologized Monday for his comments regarding the two students’ decision not to wear their caps and gowns on June 3.

Superintendent Randy Davis says Hutchins pulled aside Pfc. Willie Couch and Pfc. Samuel Hackworth at the ceremony. Hutchins thanked them for their service but told them, “I do not feel you acted honorably today by not following our rules.”

Hutchins says it wasn’t his intention to offend or upset anyone. He apologized for the distress he’s caused the students and their families.

Marine spokesman 1st Lt. William Tunney says the Marines haven’t taken an official position on the interaction.

