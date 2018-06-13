Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Get those resumes around, more than 500 jobs are up for grabs at a local career fair.

It's happening until 12 p.m. at the Wyoming Campus of Kentwood Community Church, on Clyde Park.

There are jobs in law enforcement, emergency medical services, manufacturing, hospitality and legal services. Some of the companies hiring include AutoZone, the Crowne Plaza Hotel, and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Make sure to bring several copies of your resume and dress to impress.

2. Harmony Brewery's expansion in Easttown is going to be unveiled later this week.

The brewery added a second kitchen, as well as an indoor an outdoor beer garden. The expansion doubles their seating capacity, and then some.

However the owners say they made sure to keep that "cozy" feel, and all the character that people love about the brewery. There's also a new feature that debuts this month, they will deliver their own craft beers and wood fired pizzas.

3. A grocery store is coming to a West Michigan community that's in need of one.

Gordon Food Service typically caters to restaurants, with giant wholesale items, however the company announced they're going to open a grocery store at the Diamond Place Development in Grand Rapids.

It'll be on the ground floor, on Michigan Street near the medical mile and will primarily serve the Heritage Hill, Medical Mile and Northeast Grand Rapids area.

The stretch of street has been called a "food desert" because there aren't any nearby grocery stores.

The new store will include a deli and baker, plus the development will have more than 160 apartments and a parking ramp.

4. Popsicles were on the menu on Tuesday as more than 100 kids showed up for the Chillin with the Chief event.

Grand Rapids Police Chief, Dave Rahinsky, hosted his first-ever event in Joe Taylor Park, which is in the Baxter neighborhood.

Free snow cones were provided by Kona Ice.

5. Floating Waterparks on Lake Michigan are about to get a lot bigger. The one in Whiting Indiana features slides, trampolines, and monkey bars in 8-feet of water.

This year, the company says the park will be a big bigger than last year.

It opens for the season on June 23 and will have hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through mid-august and as weather permits.