Reloaded Schoolcraft returns to state semifinals

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. -- On Friday, the Schoolcraft High School baseball team will play in the Division 3 state semifinals for the second straight year. This year the team will look a lot different, however, the Eagles graduated a large and talented senior class last season.

"All of us seniors were pretty close to the guys last year and losing them we knew that this year would be a whole different story" senior Jack Hunt said. "We obviously lost quite a few games earlier in the season but after moving some guys around and putting them in different spots I think now we're having a lot of fun."

The Eagles were 8-11 after losing two to Galesburg-Augusta on May 7. The team has now won 12 in a row to get back to the semi-finals.

"It's a good feeling, because we lost a lot of regular season games," senior Wyatt Adams said. "A lot of (Southwestern Athletic Conference) teams have already been knocked out, and we're the last ones standing. So it's a sweet feeling."

Schoolcraft moved some players around, and that has paid dividends late in the season.

Coach Larry Phelps expressed his pride in the team. "We've had some bumps in the road, and we've talked about mental toughness and picking each other up, and all of that stuff is coming to fruition right now."

The Eagles face Riverview Gabriel Richard at 5 p.m. Friday at Michigan State University. The winners play in the Division 3 state championship game Saturday at 5 p.m..