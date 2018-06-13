Summer must-haves for kids

- Daily Sheer Tinted Sunscreen in Natural Glow is the perfect protection for everyday wear. Mineral Zinc adds luminosity to the skin - ultra sheer, lightweight, clean and non-greasy.
- After Sun Aloe Gel - Super hydrating and non sticky! Soothing, cooling and quick absorbing Aloe Vera Gel. Ultra rich, hydrating botanicals leaves skin smooth for optimal after sun care.
- Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray - 100% Zinc Sheer Continuous Spray SPF 30 sunscreen for the entire family. Babo's fragrance free sunscreen is perfect for extra sensitive skin.
Splash Swim Goggles- $19.95
- No pulled and tangled hair, easy to use.
- One size fits kids 3-years to adults.
- Fun, Fashionable, Comfortable.
Tiny Crowns- $28-$58
- World’s First ever costume for swimming.
- High quality UPF 50 material and full coverage design means you use less sunscreen and kids squirm less!
- The fabric is chlorine resistant and won’t ever fade.
SPIbelt- starting at $18.99
- SPIbelt was created by Kim Overton after realizing that there had to be a better way to carry all your stuff while running! Now SPIbelt is available in a variety of sizes, prints and uses!
- SPIbelt allows you to be hands-free. This is perfect for hiking adventures with the kids, traveling and there is even a size PERFECT for the kids, to ensure they have what they need at all times.
- The newest product is the GLIDe and it is buckle free and has 2 pockets!
ZeroWater - starting at $19.99
- Did you know that not all water filters are created equal and that you should be looking at exactly what specific filters take out? ZeroWater takes out 50% more total dissolved solids compared to Brita.
- ZeroWater pitchers come in a range of sizes from 6 cups to 40 cups! Most fit great in any size fridge and are perfect for keeping kiddos and families hydrated all summer long!
- ZeroWater provides the purest tasting water and is the only pitcher on the market that is certified by the NSF to reduce both lead and chromium and other heavy metals. For the full list of contaminants visit ZeroWater.com
