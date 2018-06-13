Teacher and teacher’s aide recognized for extra work as crossing guards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A teacher and teacher's aide at Oakridge Upper Elementary School have taken it upon themselves to help students get to school safely, acting also as crossing guards.

Lisa Laninga and Melanie Wymer are being recognized for doing an extra job they say just needed to be done to help keep kids safe.

Both Laninga and Wymer stepped up this spring and volunteered for the job helping kids cross Wolf Lake Road.

Both women were presented with cards and flowers as appreciation. Also, Wymer, who is a teacher's aide, will now be paid by the school as a crossing guard.