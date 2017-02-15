WALKER, Mich.--- Grand Rapids Catholic Central entered the night atop the OK Blue and needed a win to clinch at least a share of the conference championship as they traveled to West Catholic. The Cougars picked up the 64-22 win and did clinch a share of the OK Blue.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls clinch a share of OK Blue Title
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Beats Allendale 37-36
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
GR Catholic Central Knocks Off Former State Champion, Marshall
-
Jordan Walker Scores 33 Points as Mona Shores Tops Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Marshall Girls win 71-47
-
-
High School Basketball Roundup Tuesday December 6th
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Forest Hills Central Hockey wins 4-1
-
GR Catholic Tops GR Christian in Overtime to Win Cornerstone Tournament
-
Grand Rapids Christian Girls Defeat Forest Hills Eastern
-
-
FH Northern Girls Win 39-37 Over Lowell
-
GR Christian girls stay in first with win over East Grand Rapids
-
West Catholic downs Hudsonville in hockey