Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls clinch a share of OK Blue Title

Posted 11:12 PM, February 14, 2017

WALKER, Mich.--- Grand Rapids Catholic Central entered the night atop the OK Blue and needed a win to clinch at least a share of the conference championship as they traveled to West Catholic. The Cougars picked up the 64-22 win and did clinch a share of the OK Blue.

