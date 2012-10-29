West Michigan Medic Crews Deployed to East Coast

Posted 3:50 PM, October 29, 2012, by , Updated at 01:00PM, February 20, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

American Red Cross Volunteers Sent To Help Victims Of Hurricane

MUSKEGON, Mich.— As Hurricane Sandy continues, nine local Red Cross Disaster Response volunteers will go to various areas along the East Coast. The Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) will also be deployed to support the operation.

The volunteers will serve in a range of areas including mass sheltering, mass feeding, ERV drivers, and staff who will provide Human Relations help to other volunteers.

In addition, remaining volunteers will be on stand by and they will be ready to travel. Volunteers will also be pre-positioned in order to ensure fast response times.

Volunteers from Michigan will work with volunteers from Red Cross chapters in the states along the East Coast.

