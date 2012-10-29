West Michigan Medic Crews Deployed to East Coast

MUSKEGON, Mich.— As Hurricane Sandy continues, nine local Red Cross Disaster Response volunteers will go to various areas along the East Coast. The Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) will also be deployed to support the operation.

The volunteers will serve in a range of areas including mass sheltering, mass feeding, ERV drivers, and staff who will provide Human Relations help to other volunteers.

In addition, remaining volunteers will be on stand by and they will be ready to travel. Volunteers will also be pre-positioned in order to ensure fast response times.

Volunteers from Michigan will work with volunteers from Red Cross chapters in the states along the East Coast.