Suspicious Package Found In Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. – The incident at Mead Johnson Nutrition has been resolved.

Officials from the Mead Johnson Nutrition facility say a suspicious package found at the office earlier today was only a damaged envelope containing a sample of baby formula.

The package was damaged by a machine malfunctioning at the post office according to a Mead Johnson spokesperson.

The office was evacuated and a Haz-Mat team was brought in to investigate after the package was discovered by employees according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the spokesperson of the company, work has resumed as normal at the nutrition facility.

Earlier this year the plant was evacuated and seven people were taken to the hospital after a chlorine leak at the facility.