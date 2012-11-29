Suspicious Package Found In Zeeland

Posted 2:16 PM, November 29, 2012, by , Updated at 05:36PM, November 29, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ZEELAND, Mich. – The incident at Mead Johnson Nutrition has been resolved.

Officials from the Mead Johnson Nutrition facility say a suspicious package found at the office earlier today was only a damaged envelope containing a sample of baby formula.

The package was damaged by a machine malfunctioning at the post office according to a Mead Johnson spokesperson.

The office was evacuated and a Haz-Mat team was brought in to investigate after the package was discovered by employees according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the spokesperson of the company, work has resumed as normal at the nutrition facility.

Earlier this year the plant was evacuated and seven people were taken to the hospital after a chlorine leak at the facility.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s