Otsego Fireman’s Funeral Scheduled

Posted 8:42 AM, December 7, 2012, by , Updated at 12:26PM, February 28, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

 OTSEGO, Mich–  Funeral arrangements have been made for Itsego Fire Department Capt. Steve Stevenson, who died last week while on the East Coast to help victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Visitation will be held December 11  from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Winkel Funeral Home, 207 E. Allegan Street, Otsego.

The funeral will be held December 12 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at St Margaret’s Catholic Church, 766 S. Farmer Street, Otsego.

There will be a reception immediately following the ceremony at the Gun River Conservation Club, 689 11th Street, Plainwell.

