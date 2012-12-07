Otsego Fireman’s Funeral Scheduled

OTSEGO, Mich– Funeral arrangements have been made for Itsego Fire Department Capt. Steve Stevenson, who died last week while on the East Coast to help victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Visitation will be held December 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Winkel Funeral Home, 207 E. Allegan Street, Otsego.

The funeral will be held December 12 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at St Margaret’s Catholic Church, 766 S. Farmer Street, Otsego.

There will be a reception immediately following the ceremony at the Gun River Conservation Club, 689 11th Street, Plainwell.