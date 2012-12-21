Dog Eats UPS Deliveries

Ada, Mich. – Millions of deliveries are made during the holidays each year. Some us worry about the safety of our packages: Will they be there when we get home? Could someone take them?
For one West Michigan family, the biggest threat is a sneaky little thief living under their own roof.
Meet Bailey. She’s a good dog.
When her owners are gone, she keeps an eye on the house in Ada, and gets free reign over the yard.
“(Bailey) loves being outside, even when it’s cold out,” said owner Hobie Bergnon.
The 12-year-old Pointer especially likes staying outside during the holidays, because sometimes, even a good dog, can’t resist a sweet treat.
“I came home and found some packages in the driveway that were all torn open,” Bergnon said. “(Bailey) had eaten all the chocolate covered cherries, and the night before I … found the package in the driveway (that had) bacon peanut brittle.”
Bailey had eaten the entire one pound bag of Bergnon’s favorite holiday treat, and that’s not all.
“Last Christmas she ate an entire box of baklava that was on the front porch.”
That package was left on the porch by UPS.
“Drivers are trained … if it’s a non-signature required package, to go ahead a leave the package if it’s in a safe environment.”
Chris Yohn of UPS Communications says most customers would rather have their package left at their door, than have to wait to get it, or not get it at all.
“Certainly (the drivers try to) keep it out of the weather and out of sight as much as possible,” Yohn adds.
Bergnon understands that his dog is very determined.
“If there’s food, she’s going to get into it,” he smiles. “We can’t really blame UPS, I know they’re in a big hurry right now.”
UPS says communicating with your driver is key.
“If it’s a special request that the customer has … (the driver) will do what they can to best service that customer, in a way they want to be serviced,” Yohn said.
Now, there’s a big, colorful sign at next to Bailey’s heated bed in the garage, so hopefully, next time the stoop won’t be empty, and Hobie can feast on his edible gifts himself.
You’re expecting a package, UPS suggests using their new service called UPS My Choice. It gives you free emails letting you know when your package is on the way; or for a fee, you can actually reroute your package if necessary.
6 comments
Rosemary Kelly
How about bring the dog in the house during the day? Bad things can happen to pets left outside unsupervised.
Rosemary Kelly
Love the Shock Collar to jolt the crap out of the poor dog.
pamela miller
how about putting a drop box or shelf beside the door or put the dog on a chain or bring the dog indoor,s to many thing can happen to animals running loose
2013worldseries
Sorry Bailey, you ended up with some stupid ones. A box of baklava, really, and they didn't learn from that?
Christine
The dog ate chocolate covered cherries??? Chocolate is a well-known POISON to dogs. This is a classic case of a disaster for that pet owner waiting to happen. Hobie Bergnon, how about acting like a responsible pet owner?
fed up
ups and fed ex are full of minimum wage drivers who dont care because they are unhappy with the way their lives unfolded .mabe should have planned better for your future .