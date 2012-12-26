City of Grand Rapids Offers Free Christmas Tree Recycling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids Public Services Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling during the month of January.

You may bring your Christmas tree to Riverside Park, Jaycee McKay Family Park, Lincoln Park or Huff Park between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday, beginning Wednesday, January 2nd and ending January 26th.

All ornaments, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any other decorations need to be removed from the tree prior to recycling. Remember to remove any plastic bags from around the tree prior to drop off.

Residents can also attach a $1.50 city bulk yard waste tag to the tree and place it in their pickup area by 7:00 a.m. on the regular refuse collection day. Christmas trees that are placed in the refuse pick-up area must be properly tagged for collection. Curbside Christmas tree collection will only be available during the month of January.

Residents with any questions may contact the Public Services Department at 456-3232.