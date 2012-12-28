Less Snow Now Expected Friday for Most of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Even as snow begins to spread into Southwest Lower Michigan Friday morning, FOX 17 meteorologists have lowered the amount of snow forecast to fall during the day.

An area of low pressure that will move well south of West Michigan now appears it will take much of the moisture and energy away from a secondary disturbance that was forecast to move through the state Friday. This will keep more significant snowfall nearly stationary across parts of Wisconsin and nearby areas.

Still, a band of light to moderate snow will move northward through the FOX 17 viewing area, reducing visibility to between one-half and one mile at times. This band may leave up to an inch of new snow around the region, which may still easily result in some slick road conditions for Friday afternoon’s commute. some slightly higher totals of one to two inches will be possible mainly south of I-94. Winds will not be a major factor, and the end result will not likely turn into the major headache that snow caused on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory was slated to go into effect Friday afternoon, but meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids decided to cancel the advisory Friday morning.

As we head into the weekend, that southern area of low pressure may still manage to clip the extreme southern parts of the state (generally along US-12) with another one to two inches of snow through early Saturday.

Behind these disturbances, some light lake-effect snow will try to develop Saturday, mainly affecting the southwest corner of the state. However, winds will shift Saturday night, resulting in some flurries spreading inland through perhaps early Sunday morning before they diminish.

The remainder of the 7 Day Forecast includes colder and snowier conditions; you can see it anytime, along with interactive radar and more, on the Weather page.

PHOTO: Computer model forecast snowfall through 7AM Saturday (12/29/12)