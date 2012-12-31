How would you like to never have to worry about the consequences of eating onions or garlic again. A new product developed by a west Michigan man claims to get rid of bad breath.
New Product: Breath Arrest
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Study finds meditation can help curb symptoms of depression
-
Hospital’s tiniest ring bearer completes family of 3
-
‘You don’t deserve American food’: Man attacks Egyptian students at McDonald’s, police say
-
ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet
-
Possible China tariffs causing concerns for Michigan farmers
-
-
Suspicious package in downtown B.C. only ‘toiletry products’
-
Ionia County seeks to swap Chinese desks for US-made ones
-
Friend of recently deceased World War II veteran hopes people show up to the funeral
-
Authorities: Man who died during Grand Rapids Triathlon had chest pain
-
Dog dies after flight attendant insists woman put carrier in overhead bin
-
-
Tequila cocktails perfect for Cinco De Mayo
-
Kellogg’s voluntarily recalls some Honey Smacks cereal packages
-
Allendale massage therapist offering new service with CBD Oil