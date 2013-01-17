Deputy Recovers After Scuffle With Suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kent County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a scuffle he got into with a suspect.

Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Abbatoy, said he located suspect Timothy Werkema, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

As he approached Werkema, the suspect fled, leading to a chase through a trailer park.

“I was able to catch him,” Abbatoy said. “As I tried to throw him to the ground my leg broke, went down in a big pile.”

The deputy said he crawled on top of Werkema and was able to hold him even though he had a broken leg. He said the suspect never tried to harm him, just attempted to get away.

Abbatoy said the amount of support he has received from family, friends and strangers has been overwhelming.

“It’s been a very humbling experience.” he said.

Abbatoy is recovering from the surgery he had on his leg. He is expected to go home by Friday.