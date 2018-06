This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Crews are working on a water main break on 10 Mile Road at Atlanta Drive in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department said lane closures are expected for the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Crews will be working through the night to repair the water main. Filed in: News Facebook

