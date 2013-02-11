LaughFest 2013 Opens Downtown GR Headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- LaughFest Central opens its doors to the public Monday. This year, the festival headquarters are located inside the Grand Rapids Art Museum at 101 Monroe Center NW. It will serve as a focal point for LaughFest information, as well as a location where tickets and merchandise can be purchased.

Prior to the festival, LaughFest Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays. During the festival, from March 7-17, hours will be 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

This year’s festival will also feature Grammy award-winning comedian, Lewis Black; Saturday Night Live alum, Jim Breuer; Breaking Bad actor and comedian, Bill Burr; E! network host and actor on NBC’s comedy series Community, Joel McHale; and one of the country’s premier comedians, Brian Regan. Other acts include: L.A.-based comedy duo, Garfunkel and Oates; actor and comedian, Gary Valentine; and Food Network host and magician, Justin Willman, amongst others.

Click here for a complete list of Gilda’s LaughFest 2013’s performers or to purchase tickets or call 616-753-HAHA (4242).

Gilda’s LaughFest was created by a team at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids in 2011. In its inaugural year, more than 55,000 people attended the festival.

Attendance for the second year of LaughFest was 56,294. More than 40,524 tickets were sold to the various events.

The two-year income stream from the festival and the signature dinner events have totaled more than $540,000. All dollars raised support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.