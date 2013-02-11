Wind And Snow To Ease This Evening

WEST MICHIGAN — (FOX 17) — After temperatures in the mid 40s early Monday morning, much colder air is moving in on very gusty winds.

All of West Michigan remains under a wind advisory until 9PM. Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts so far:

Kalamazoo, 45 mph

East Grand Rapids, 44 mph

Battle Creek, 46 mph

Grand Rapids, 47 mph

In addition to the wind, there is some snow as well. Because temperatures have been above freezing, there hasn’t been too much accumulation yet. However, now that it’s getting colder, there could be some areas that get an inch or two.

The snow and the wind will let up this evening. For the latest forecast anytime, visit http://www.fox17online.com/weather