Weekend Forecast: Dry Start, Wet Finish

WEST MICHIGAN — (FOX 17) — After a sunny and mild day Friday with highs in the lower 40s, even warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend, though rain is as well.

It appears Saturday will be a dry and mild day with an increase in cloud cover. Those clouds will give us chances for rain starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday night. This image from FOX 17 Future Track HD shows some rainfall forecasts through 6:00 Sunday evening. The totals will increase, since the rain will continue beyond Sunday evening.

Colder temperatures next week will result in a little snow, though no significant accumulations are on the way.

