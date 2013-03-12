Two House Fires Devastate Greenville Family

GREENVILLE, Mich.– A West Michigan family is in need of everything as they try to rebuild their lives following a double house fire in less than a month.
What’s inside four hotel walls is all the Portell family has after fire destroyed everything in their home, twice.
“There was just flames coming from the basement and so I got all the kids from all levels of the house and ran out,” said Melissa Portell. “The kids were all scared. I grabbed the dog and we just ran out with no shoes, no coats.”
An electrical fire destroyed the inside of their first home in Trufant, February 18th. Melissa and her husband, Jeremy, moved what little they had left into a hotel room. But then, it got even worse. Just days after getting settled in to a rental home, it went up in flames, too. The Portell’s blame it on furnace maintenance work.
“You have nothing from one fire. Then you move to a house thinking everything will start settling down, and you go back to having nothing again,” said Melissa. “Four days later. With four kids. It’s almost like a death because now we’re right back where we were. You have nothing.”
The Portell’s have just been trying to get on with their everyday lives, between school for the kids and work at a hospital and dairy farm.
While losing two homes is devastating, the family is thankful to have each other. But, times have been difficult for Melissa, who is still recovering after a stroke eight years ago, and now losing precious, family pictures to fire.
“Our little one keeps asking, ‘can I just go home now? When can we go home?’ Do you know how much that breaks your heart?” said Melissa.
The family said they will try to rebuild their first home, which has to be completely gutted. Once that works starts, they are told it will be about six months before they can move back in.
For now, the family is in need of everything, from basic toiletries to clothing, shoes and bedding for kids, ages eight to 15, as well as adults.
Items can be dropped off at the AmericInn Lodge and Suites, located at 2525 W Washington St, Greenville, MI 48838.
Also, Calvary Baptist Church in Greenville is accepting donations in their welcome center. That is located at 12501 Montcalm Ave NE, Greenville, MI 48838.
MORE ON THE FIRE click here: https://fox17online.com/2013/03/08/crews-respond-to-fire-in-northern-kent-county/#axzz2NLfbsM19
Tracey LaRose
Poor family I hope that they get right back on track I will pray for the portal family.
Joy Pendell
Items can be dropped off at Calvary Baptist Church 12501 Montcalm Ave NE Greenville, MI 48838 Tuesday-Friday between 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM & Wednesday's 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
————————————————————
X-Large men's shirts, size 36×32 pants
X-small women's shirts/clothing, Size 4 pants
Women/Junior size largeand womans/juniors size medium
Boys/Youth x-large or adult small, jeans size 16 shoe
Girls size 8
Coats, boots, gloves, hats, school supplies
Shoes sizes Mens-11 and 10, Womens-10, 8, 8 Girls size 3
Gift cards would be helpful as well. Thank you
Joy Pendell
Kathy Sue
Is there any way we can give on line to a bank or church in support of the Portells?
Nicole DiDonato
You can post donations to their paypal account with the email: melissap.nrma@att.net
Kathy Maguire
Thank you, Nicole, for the nice write up and interview on TV about the Portell family. Thank you for the paypal account listed above so we can donate and encourage the family.
Judy Hyma
Yes thank you for the nice interview and write up on the Portell family This is my daughter son-im-law and grandchildren they are really being good troupers threw this
peggy
This family is strong the next day their daughter wore her last outfit to the om compation. This family has been through a lot and still keep on smiling.
Melissa Portell
Thank you to all who have donated and have given their encouragement and prayers. Our family is thankful for everyday we wake up to another day that GOD has blessed us with. We are all continuing on as best we can and continue to thank everyone for their continued prayers and thoughts. The Portell Family.
Jeff
Do you have a paypal account to accept donations?
Jeff
I just seen the paypal address up above
Melissa Portell
yes. you can use the account above. thank you so much
Melissa Portell
Thanks again to all who have donated, prayed for us, sent encouraging words in letters and came to visit us with home cooked meals or just smiles and hugs. All which means so much to our family. We have been blessed with another rental home through the local community which allows us to move out of the hotel. If you still feel called to donate the paypal is melissap.nrma@att.net and Calvary Baptist Church on Montcalm Rd. in Greenville, MI is still a drop of site. Thanks to all for everything. The Portell Family