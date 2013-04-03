Wednesday Forecast: Quiet Rest of the Week

Posted 6:08 AM, April 3, 2013, by , Updated at 10:19AM, April 3, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dry and more seasonable conditions will be developing around West Michigan over the next several days, before wet weather returns over the weekend.

Sunshine will help temperatures climb back into the 40s during the day Wednesday, with winds that will be lighter as well.  However, those same clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop as low as the teens and low 20s early Wednesday morning.

Winds will shift to the southwest Wednesday night and Thursday, getting highs into the low to mid 50s.  A weak cold front will bring a few clouds after midday Thursday, but is unlikely to generate any precipitation.

The next good chance of rain arrives on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.  Beyond that, a succession of weather systems will create sporadic rain chances into next week.

You can check out the entire 7 Day Forecast on the Weather page.

