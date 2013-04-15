Tax Day 2013- Free Giveaways

GRAND RAPIDS (WXMI)- It’s that dreadful time of the year again …Tax Day. Taxes must be post-marked to both the federal government and the state of Michigan by Monday in order to be on time.

The average refund for last year’s taxes was around $2,800.

Many tax preparation offices in West Michigan are also offering last-minute filers at no cost at all and will be staying open late. Branches of the post office will also be open late in order to get those taxes postmarked by Monday.

Can’t get your taxes filed on time? An extension can be made, which will give you until Oct. 15 to file.

And as some people try to act quick to crunch the numbers from last year or maybe even find that they owe the government money, there is no way April 15 can get better, right?

Wrong! Many businesses across the nation are handing out free goodies during this stressful time, making it a little less painful to deal with the numbers. Here are some of the offers taking place on April 15: