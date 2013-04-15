Tax Day 2013- Free Giveaways

GRAND RAPIDS (WXMI)- It’s that dreadful time of the year again …Tax Day. Taxes must be post-marked to both the federal government and the state of Michigan by Monday in order to be on time.
The average refund for last year’s taxes was around $2,800.
Many tax preparation offices in West Michigan are also offering last-minute filers at no cost at all and will be staying open late. Branches of the post office will also be open late in order to get those taxes postmarked by Monday.
Can’t get your taxes filed on time? An extension can be made, which will give you until Oct. 15 to file.
And as some people try to act quick to crunch the numbers from last year or maybe even find that they owe the government money, there is no way April 15 can get better, right?
Wrong! Many businesses across the nation are handing out free goodies during this stressful time, making it a little less painful to deal with the numbers. Here are some of the offers taking place on April 15:
- Arby’s- one free value-size order of Curly Fries or a small order of Potato Cakes with this coupon.
- Panda Express- On the Wednesday after Tax Day, this coupon will get you a free Samurai Surf and Turf entrée.
- Cinnabon- Two free Cinnabon bites with this coupon.
- Office Depot- Free document shredding here (up to 5 lbs.) expires May 1.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is selling 24-ounce smoothies for $1.04 today, in honor of the IRS Form 1040. You can get one from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 28th Street location.
- Boston Market is offering a “Big Rib-bate” today, since it recently began serving ribs. You can get two ribs meals for $10.40, and no coupon is needed. To go along with that, you can enter online for a chance to win a free ribs meal. Boston Market’s West Michigan location is on 16th Street in Holland.
- Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill is giving away creamy vanilla cheesecake bites for free between 7 p.m. and midnight, to those people who stop in and mention they came for their “cheesy refund.”
- Uccello’s Ristorante: 15 percent off your bill with this photo from their Facebook page.
lashon
The office depot link for free copies is a hydromassage
Manna Capital
