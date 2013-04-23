Papa Grande Back in Detroit: Tigers Recall Jose Valverde

Posted 7:59 PM, April 23, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DETROIT — The Tigers confirmed rumors that Jose Valverde was going to be back in a Detroit uniform.

The Tigers tweeted Tuesday night, “Valverde will be with the club in Detroit tomorrow, and manager Jim Leyland says he will be the team’s closer.”

Detroit is expected to send Brayan Villareal to Toledo to make room for Valverde on the 40-man roster. MLB is reporting that the Tigers signed Valverde to a one-year deal.

Valverde, known as “Papa Grande” signed a minor-league deal with Detroit in early April. He struck out the side in Monday night’s game in Lakeland and has thrown three shutout innings in his time in Lakeland.

 

 

