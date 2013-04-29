Jets Release Tim Tebow





NEW YORK — The New York Jets have released backup quarterback Tim Tebow.

The team made the announcement Monday morning. Tebow played just one season for the Jets, but failed to impress. According to ESPN, he completed less than 48 percent of his passes (in at least 300 attempts) in his first three professional seasons. That puts him in a group with only four other quarterbacks.

Tebow went to the Jets in a March 2012 trade from Denver, where he was selected in the first round of the 2010 draft.

“We have a great deal of respect for Tim Tebow,” said Jets head coach Rex Ryan in a media release. “Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we all had hoped. Tim is an extremely hard worker, evident by the shape he came back in this offseason. We wish him the best moving forward.”

He played in 12 games last season for the Jets, and started 16 of the 35 games he has seen so far in his career.