Adecco Staffing to Host Careerathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re on the hunt for a job, Adecco Staffing in Grand Rapids is ready to help you out.

The company has launched a global program called “Way to Work” that addresses the issues of unemployment among youth. It is holding events today across more than 60 countries to kick off the program.

In Grand Rapids, Adecco Staffing will hold a careerathon open house. Job seekers will be able to meet with recruiters, work on resumes, and get advice on job searches.

The careerathon will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adecco branch at 2935 Buchanan Ave.