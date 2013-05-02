Prosecution Witnesses Testify In Antique Dealer Killing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Witnesses began testimony Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of a man charged with killing a well known Kalamazoo area antique shop owner.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, prosecution witnesses started testifying in the murder trial of John Aguilar, who’s accused of killing antiques dealer Robert Medema last year.

Prosecutors plan to call witnesses Thursday and Friday before turning the case over to Aguilar’s defense.

Jury selection for the trial began Tuesday.

Aguilar is one of two men accused of conspiring to kill Medema. On Feb. 26, a jury found Antonio Livingston guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to rob. The jury ruled that the 21-year-old knowingly assisted in the robbery and beating death of Medema, 74, of Portage in August 2012.

Medema, a well-known antique store owner, was found dead in his home on August 11, 2012.