Confirmed Bear Sighting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a sighting of a black bear that happened at 9:25 a.m. Monday in the City of Muskegon.
The bear was last seen near the bike path on the Grand Trunk property walking in a southwest direction.
The trail has been temporarily closed in this area, and police are urging area residents to use extreme caution and avoid that area at this time.
The Muskegon Police Department is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to contain the bear.
The Muskegon Police Department is asking that anyone who sees the bear to please contact 911 immediately and not to approach the animal.
6 comments
Wizard of Oz
Lion and tigers and bears oh my!
George
leave it alone!
werfg
just leave the fricken thing alone…damn police has no business messing with it either..but if they do i hope it claws their faces off
Ldg
Agree leave it alone. They are welcome too. We have to learn to live with them..
K-Dude
I always wanted a bearskin rug in front of my fireplace..
Toebo23
HIDE YOUR PICNIC BASKETS!!!!!