Confirmed Bear Sighting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a sighting of a black bear that happened at 9:25 a.m. Monday in the City of Muskegon.

The bear was last seen near the bike path on the Grand Trunk property walking in a southwest direction.

The trail has been temporarily closed in this area, and police are urging area residents to use extreme caution and avoid that area at this time.

The Muskegon Police Department is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to contain the bear.

The Muskegon Police Department is asking that anyone who sees the bear to please contact 911 immediately and not to approach the animal.