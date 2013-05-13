Red Wings Defeat Ducks in Game 7

Posted 3:46 AM, May 13, 2013
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Detroit Red Wings ended their lengthy, overtime-filled series against Anaheim with a win in game seven.

In the third period, the Red Wings had a two-goal lead over the Ducks.  Things got a little scary for Detroit when Henrik Zetterberg accidentally shot the puck out of play, leading to a delay of game penalty.  During the power play, Anaheim scored, putting them within one goal…and setting up the chance for yet another trip to overtime.

Detroit would fend off the rest of their attacks, however, and won game seven with a final score of 3 – 2.  Zetterberg, Valtteri Filppula, and Justin Abdelkader each scored goals, with Abdelkader’s being short-handed.

The Wings now look towards a challenging series with the Chicago Blackhawks.

