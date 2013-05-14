Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car

Posted 5:51 AM, May 14, 2013, by , Updated at 06:05AM, May 14, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 57-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries he received after being struck by a car late Monday night.

The crash took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. at 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.  An 18-year-old woman in a Honda Accord was turning onto Riley Street but failed to see an approaching motorcycle.  She struck the bike, which was being operated by Thomas Fortney of Zeeland.  He was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The at-fault driver, who has not been identified, has been arrested on a charge of driving without a license.  The accident remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments