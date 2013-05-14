Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 57-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries he received after being struck by a car late Monday night.

The crash took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. at 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township. An 18-year-old woman in a Honda Accord was turning onto Riley Street but failed to see an approaching motorcycle. She struck the bike, which was being operated by Thomas Fortney of Zeeland. He was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The at-fault driver, who has not been identified, has been arrested on a charge of driving without a license. The accident remains under investigation.