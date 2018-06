MICHIGAN — One person in Michigan is waking up a million dollars richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, though no one hit the jackpot.

The winning numbers are

2

11

26

34

41

Powerball of 32

Since no one hit all numbers, the jackpot is now at $475 million, with a $302.4 million cash value.

People from 16 states matched five numbers to win the $1 million prize. People from two states matched five with the power play to win $2 million.