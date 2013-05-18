Fight Ended In Stabbing; 1 Injured

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – A fight led to a stabbing in a Kalamazoo trailer park, leaving one person injured.

According to Kalamazoo County Deputies, officers responded to the 911 call in the 6700 block of Colgrove Avenue in the Pavilion Estates trailer park just before 3 a.m.

Several Portage Police responded to the scene, with Life EMS transporting the victim to Bronson hospital for multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

The name of the 22-year-old Portage resident is not being released.

No word on the suspect and the victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office or silent observer.