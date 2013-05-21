Cold Blast Coming; Frost Possible

WEST MICHIGAN — (FOX 17) — After several days of high temperatures in the 80s and even a couple of days with highs of 90º in Holland, much colder air moves in for a couple of days starting Thursday.

Ahead of this cold front, more showers and thunderstorms are on the way Wednesday and Wednesday night. After the cold front passes Thursday, you’ll notice a big drop in temperatures. This image from FOX 17 Future Track shows temperatures around midday Thursday only in the 40s for some locations. The high for Thursday will likely be just after Midnight and in the middle 60s.

Skies will clear Thursday night and temperatures will get cold. However, the wind may stay up just enough to prevent any frost issues. On Friday night, however, winds will be near calm. This will set the stage for a frost across parts of West Michigan. In the metro areas, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s, but in the outlying areas, it will be colder such that a damaging frost is possible.

