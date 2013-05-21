Food Club Mixes Recalled Due To Salmonella

BOULDER, Colo. — The manufacturer of brownie mix sold under the Food Club brand has recalled a number of bakery mixes because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Eco-Cuisine of Boulder, Colo., recalled all lots of its Basic Brownie Mix, Betty Brownie Mix with Vanilla, Ground Beef Style Quick Mix, Sausage Style Quick Mix, Chocolate Cookie Mix, Lemon Muffin Mix, English Scone Mix, Basic Cookie Mix 25-pound bag, Basic Muffin Mix 25-pound bag, and Basic Scone Mix 25-pound bag.

The Food Club item is a brownie mix, but Eco-Cuisine’s products could carry the Food Club brand or other names.

Call Eco-Cuisine Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT at 303-402-0289 with questions.

(Complete recall notice)