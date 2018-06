GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Grand Rapids firefighters are currently working a structure fire in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue, which is on the city’s northwest side.

Smoke is visible from our Riverhouse camera in downtown Grand Rapids.

Crews are still assessing the situation, but at this time, everyone in the building was able to make it out. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’ll continue to monitor this fire and bring you further details once they become available.