Kids Can Bounce, Bounce Away at Jester’s Court

WALKER, Mich.- Whether it’s a rainy day and you have some hyper kids, or your just looking for something cool to do, Jester’s Court Party and Play Center may hold the answer.

Located just off of Fruit Ridge Avenue and I-96 in Walker, Jester’s Court is an indoor inflatable park that covers about 22,000 square feet of fun for kids 12 years old and younger. For the tiny tots, there is an indoor enclosed Softplay area, too.

So what will you find? Inflatable slides, obstacle courses, jumps and interactive games.They also offer a special place to hold birthday parties, too.

Regular admission (Ages 12 & Under) $10.00

Toddler Admission (Ages 2 & Under) $5.00

Infants (Under 6 months) FREE

Adults (Ages 13 & Up) $1.50

For more information, call 616-784-5437.