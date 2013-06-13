Three More Businesses Hit In String of Holland-Area Robberies

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three locations in the 700 block of Chicago Drive near Holland were robbed early Thursday morning, and police believe they are related to other break-ins in the area.

Little Caesars Pizza, Engelman’s Nursery and Engedi Church, all located at 716 Chicago Dr., had their front doors smashed in and were robbed, according to police. Suspects attempted to steal a safe at one location, but were unsuccessful.

According to Holland Public Safety Department Capt. Jack Dykstra, these robberies are believed to be related because of the style and execution of the crimes, which matches a string of 30 other robberies in the area where more than $25,000 has been stolen from businesses.