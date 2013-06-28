Baby Kate Case Switches To The Search For A Plant

Posted 7:36 AM, June 28, 2013, by , Updated at 08:31AM, June 28, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Mason County authorities have been waiting for Michigan’s plants to grow.

They consider a plant that matures in June as evidence in the Baby Kate case, and a search begins Friday for that plant, Carex atlantica.

Until now, when volunteers when on a search, it was for four-month-old Katherine Phillips, who disappeared two years ago. Her father, Sean, was convicted of unlawful imprisonment, though Baby Kate has never been found.

But police found a certain seed on the soles of Sean’s shoes, and it’s that plant, Carex atlantica, also known as prickly bog sedge, that police want to find. They believe if they can find the plant, they can find Baby Kate.

06-28-13 Baby Kate plant display2

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s