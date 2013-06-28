Baby Kate Case Switches To The Search For A Plant

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Mason County authorities have been waiting for Michigan’s plants to grow.

They consider a plant that matures in June as evidence in the Baby Kate case, and a search begins Friday for that plant, Carex atlantica.

Until now, when volunteers when on a search, it was for four-month-old Katherine Phillips, who disappeared two years ago. Her father, Sean, was convicted of unlawful imprisonment, though Baby Kate has never been found.

But police found a certain seed on the soles of Sean’s shoes, and it’s that plant, Carex atlantica, also known as prickly bog sedge, that police want to find. They believe if they can find the plant, they can find Baby Kate.