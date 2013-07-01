Crime Concerns Across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager was shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend. An hour and a half later, another shooting occurred.
Members of the community say it’s all a reminder that more needs to be done, not only to stop the violence in Grand Rapids, but throughout West Michigan.
On Sunday, at about 1:30 a.m., Carlos Martinez, 18, was walking with a friend through a parking lot, located near Division Avenue and Cutler Street.
Then, at about 3 a.m., another shooting occurred at the Big Save Party Store.
So far, there are no suspects in the shooting death of Martinez.
Jerry Bishop, pastor of Life Quest, said the community needs to help police track down suspects involved in these types of violent crimes.
“If we do not step up and begin to communicate what you see, it’s only going to escalate to a plague of violence, a plague of silence,” Bishop said. “There’s been enough killing of unsolved murders. It’s time for us to start doing our jobs as citizens and people.”
Grand Rapids isn’t the only concern. In Kalamazoo, there were 39 assaults and one homicide in June. In Muskegon, for the same month, there was 82 assaults. Grand Rapids comes in with 192 total assaults, plus these latest shootings.
At the beginning of the year, gun violence was occurring at such an alarming rate that the Grand Rapids Police Department formed a violent crimes task force.
“It’s helping,” one member of the community said, “but they can’t patrol the streets constantly, all the time.”
Another program started to raise awareness about violence is Stop It: A Grand Rapids Community Involvement Initiative.
Bishop is a part of that group. He said the meetings that are held with the community has increased awareness about the crimes in the area.
“But awareness will only go so far,” he said. “Now we need to transition the awareness to actual engagement of the audiences that’s perpetrating these crimes.”
He said another issue is that people don’t come forward with information about these crimes because they fear retaliation.
“We have to break down a culture of silence. That’s not going to be something that happens overnight.”
Still, Bishop said the violence sweeping across West Michigan can improve.
“I believe there’s eternal hope,” he said.
5 comments
Jax
Why are people walking around at that time anyway? After all the violence the SMART thing to do is stay inside so the bad apples out there stand out. I know we should all be able to walk without fear but thats not real. Stop the violence by staying inside and calling in the National Guard. Get order!
REALITY
step up patrols in high crime areas WE ALL KNOW WHERE THAT IS………but that also means they will infect other areas………..if MOM AND DAD WOULD CONTROL THEIR CHILDREN……BUT KINDA HARD TO CONTROL WHEN THEY ARE INVOLVED TOO!
cares
The violence is out of control!! When the MSP helicopter was flying over Grand Rapids it seems like we had less crime, but then we have idiots complaining about invasion of privacy. …really?? To all the idiots who complained, don't cry for help when it's your family memeber, or friend that gets hurt! You/we all had great patrol over head watching and helping us all, trying to keep the crime rate down and you had to ruin it for everyone who gives a shit about what happens!!
George
Why is it called "gun violence" when it should be called "gang" violence-
The Zimmerman trial outcome will have an negative effect on neighborhood crime watch laws.
The other intent is to undermine self defense laws.
Expect crime to increase, the criminals will so have all the rights, the fox is guarding the hen house once again