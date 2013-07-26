Two Men Charged in Child Porn Cases in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two men in Muskegon County were charged earlier this week in unrelated child pornography cases.

Christopher Harold Borowicz, 28, of Whitehall, is accused of possessing images that allegedly show men having sex with babies or toddlers.

He was charged Tuesday, July 23, on two counts of distributing or promoting child abusive commercial activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He could spend a total of 28 years in prison if convicted.

This case stemmed from a 2011 investigation by Whitehall police. A warrant was issued that year, but Borowictz moved to Haverhill, Mass. According to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat, he only returned to Muskegon County for prosecution recently.

The second case, from Muskegon Township, involves 59-year-old Robert Wingett, an employee at a Muskegon Heights strip club.

He was arraigned on three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime Monday, July 22. The six charges carry a combined 33 year sentence.

Police received a tip from an anonymous employee at the strip club, and after obtaining a warrant, allegedly found between 50 to 100 child porn images on a flash drive and a DVD with explicit photos. According to Maat, Wingett is also being investigated for an additional charge of soliciting a minor for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.

Borowicz, who is accused of having 36 images of adult men having sex with babies or toddlers, is being held on $150,000 bond and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 6.