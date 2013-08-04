Another Pleasant Sunday Afternoon

Posted 9:17 AM, August 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

080413TEMPSWEST MICHIGAN — Clear skies and calm winds allowed temperatures to fall into the mid to low 50’s this morning making for a cool start to Sunday.. Temperatures will remain cooler this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70’s.

As we head into the work week clouds and rain chances will be on the increase. Although Monday will start out dry, chances for rain showers will increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours and will continue through mid-week.

Day light is also dwindling, as the sunset tonight will be our last sunset after 9 o’clock for 2013. As we head into this week we will also lose two and a half minutes of daylight a day.

