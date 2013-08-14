43-Year-Old Woman Shot In Chest, Carpenter Witnesses Incident

Grand Rapids, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting at 715 Oakdale in Grand Rapids in which a 43-year-old woman was shot in the chest.

Witnesses reported that two men drove up in a green car at about 1:30 pm.

One of the young men got out and started shooting at the home according to police.

Tom Schwab was working on repairing some siding on the outside of the home when shots rang out.

“I set the ladder up in front of the house and I walked around the side of the house to get my tools and everything and I heard the shots,” said Schwab. “I stayed in the bushes until the police showed up.”

Schwab said a man inside then called for help while the woman remained alert, talking and waiting for medics.

“He just said my wife had been shot in the chest,” said Schwab. “She was talking and conscious. She walked out of the house.”

Investigators feel that the home was the intended target, although they don’t feel the shooter wanted to hit the 43-year-old.

Police say she just happened to open the door or was standing at the door at the time the shooting happened.

“I don’t want to speculate, but I don’t think she was the intended victim. But, they were shooting at her house,” said Capt. Eric Payne, GRPD.

Residents told police that they felt the shooting may be gang related.

Investigators say while they’ve had trouble finding witnesses to talk in the past, in this case, they are grateful that some people came forward, some with names of possible suspects.

“We do have some witnesses we are talking to. They did give us good information and possible names of the suspects. So, that was encouraging that we had people come forward and actually give us information,” said Payne.

Police say three people were pulled over in a car matching the description of the vehicle witnesses saw in the shooting just a few blocks from the crime scene.

Two men were detained for questioning.