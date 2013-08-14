Shooting On South East Side Of Grand Rapids

Posted 1:32 PM, August 14, 2013, by and , Updated at 02:12PM, August 14, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Shooting 700 blk oakdaleGRAND RAPIDS,Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are responding to a shooting in the 700 block of Oakdale S.E. According to witnesses on the scene a woman was shot in the chest and was alert and talking to medics on the scene. Police say the shooter drove by the house with another man, got out and shot at the home.

