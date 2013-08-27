6-Year-Old’s Grave Marker Stolen

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. — A Michigan family is already dealing with the unthinkable: the death of their 6-year-old son. Now, they say someone stole a temporary marker, a red fire truck, from his grave site.

Michelle Malloy says she just wants the marker back. She said her son Zion Maldonado loved fire trucks, and the marker was also serving as a tribute. He died a few ago from a congenital brain defect.