GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured after a private helicopter crashed in Oceana County’s Grant Township Thursday afternoon. The two sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital, according to Oceana County Sheriff’s Department. Filed in: News Facebook

