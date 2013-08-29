Dense Fog Possible This Morning

WEST MICHIGAN — Dense fog has formed across many parts of Michigan this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect through 10am as calm winds and low-level moisture will allow for fog to become fairly dense in some areas. As the sun rises temperatures will start to warm and fog should start to lift leaving mostly clear skies throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the afternoon and afternoon highs will reach into the mid to upper 80’s.

Cooler temperatures will return to West Michigan as we head into the beginning of next week.